Public records Published 11:18 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

COMPILED BY JORDAN BROOKS

Deeds

• Deed of conveyance between Amy Sanford and Legacy Holdings LLC; City of Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Richie R & Emily R Rogers and Kelly R Davis; Chester Avenue Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Todd E Barnett AKA Todd E Barnette and William V Coakley; City of Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Todd E Barnett AKA Todd E Barnette and Kathleen M TwyCross; City of Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Mary Ellen Browning and Robert & Dana Fisher; Patterson Branch.

• Deed of conveyance between John & Bonnie Browning and Robert & Dana Fisher; Patterson Branch.

• Deed of conveyance between Keith & Sheila Browning and Robert & Dana Fisher; Patterson Branch.

• Deed of conveyance between Jimmy & Lisa Collett and Robert & Dana Fisher; Patterson Branch.

• Deed of conveyance between Carolyn M & Kelly Rutherford and Judy Lynn & Vaughn Paul Hill; Ne Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Robert Russell Miracle and Dylan V & Jordan P Cox; Laurel Hill.

• Deed of conveyance between Penny L Daniels and Mindy M Smith; 31st Street Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Robbie L Voyles and Mindy M Smith; 31st Street Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Donald Burton Bingham AKA Burton Bingham and Miranda R & Douglas G Orr; Clear Creek Road.

• Deed of conveyance between William & Myrtle Philpot and Brian Keith & Jennifer Lynn Fuson; Reese Blvd Pineville.

• Deed of conveyance between James C III & Jackie Ausmus and Robert L & Susana M Smith; US 25E.

Marriages

• Logan Shane Bailey and Kennedy Peyton Carter

• Jared Benjamin Moore and Emma Olivia Risner

• Joshua Mark Barnett and Brittany Shae Owens

• Curtis John Blackburn and Claudia F Lyons