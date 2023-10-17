Jackets end Williamsburg’s district title run Published 11:58 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

NEWS REPORT

There’s a new sheriff in town in southeastern Kentucky Class A football.

Middlesboro had a surprisingly easy time Friday in a 37-6 rout of Williamsburg to capture the District 7 title. Both teams entered the game undefeated in district play, but Middlesoro dominated with senior quarterback Cayden Grigsby passing three touchdowns and running for two others to end Williamsburg;s 29-game district win streak that stretched back to a loss at Harlan on Oct. 9, 2015.

Middlesboro moved to Class A after a couple of decades in 2A, including a run to the state semifinals in 2021. The Jackets won a Class A state title in 1998 and district titles in 1995, 1997, 1998, 2001 and 2002.

‘The win allowed Middlesboro (6-2 overall, 4-0 vs. district opponents) to wrap up the district’s top seed while Williamsburg is now 4-3 overall, and 2-1 against district opponents.

Middlesboro struck first as Grigsby marched his team down field and scored on a 46-yard run. He then hit Kameron Wilson wide open in the end zone to add the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 11:24 remaining in the first quarter.

Grigsby continued to be a one-man wrecking crew on Middlesboro’s ensuing drive. His 15-yard run on first down set up his second rushing touchdown of the game, a 21-yarder, as the Jackets’ lead grew to 14-0 with 4:44 left in the first quarter.

Williamsburg continued to struggle on offense on its ensuing possession and was turned over on downs. Grigsby onnected with Xavion Sheehan for an 85-yard touchdown score while adding the two-point conversion to give Middlesboro a comfortable 22-0 advantage with 9:35 remaining in the second quarter.

Middlesboro put one final touchdown on the scoreboard before halftime as Grisgby and Wilson hooked up for the second time (11 yards) to increase Middlesboro’s lead to 30-0 at halftime.

Grigsby and Wilson hooked up for a third time early in the fourth quarter to extend Middlesboro’s lead to 37-0. This time the touchdown went for 36 yards.

Williamsburg’s Matthew Davis scored on a 37-yard touchdown run to avoid the shutout.

Middlesboro will be off next week with a bye while Williamsburg will attempt to lock up the district’s No. 2 seed on the road against Harlan.