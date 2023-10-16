KSP investigating fatal crash in Whitley County Published 4:31 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Kentucky State Police

The Kentucky State Police, Post 11- London, responded to a two–vehicle collision that occurred on KY 92 approximately one mile west of Williamsburg in Whitley County on Thursday, Oct. 12, at approximately 8:55 p.m.

The initial investigation indicates a 2011 Ford Fusion passenger car, operated by a juvenile, was traveling eastbound on KY 92 W, when the vehicle crossed the center line hitting a 2012 KIA Sorento head-on. The 2012 Kia Sorento was operated by Tyler R. Hardison, 31 years old of Louisville,. As a result of the collision and her injuries front passenger Marlainna D. Terry, 41 years old of Stearns was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.

The juvenile driver of the Ford Fusion (Unit 1) and one juvenile passenger were transported by Whitley County EMS to Baptist Regional Medical Center with non-life threating injuries. Another juvenile passenger of Unit 1, along with Mr. Hardison, the operator of the Kia Sorento (Unit 2) and his two juvenile passengers were transported by Air Evac to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with nonlife threating injuries. Another Juvenile passenger from Unit 1 was flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center and is in critical condition but is stable at this time.

Toxicology was performed on both operators involved in the collision and is pending.

KSP Post 11, Trooper Aron Jones is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Williamsburg Fire Department, Whitley County EMS, Knox County EMS, McCreary County EMS, PH-I Air Medical, Air Evac Life team and the Whitley County Coroner’s office.