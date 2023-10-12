Robert Ford Brock, 67 Published 8:59 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

Robert Ford Brock, age 67, of Miracle, Kentucky passed away October 10, 2023 at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital.

He was born February 2, 1956 to the late Sam Brock and Margie Brock.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his father-in-law Ewell Miracle, mother-in-law Alberta Miracle, sisters Edna Sue Gipson and Tressa McCormick,, special brother-in-law Bryant Hurst, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

His family was his greatest accomplishment. His loving wife, “Maw”, was his world. He loved his family fiercely, showing through when he constantly bragged to others about how proud he was of the family he raised with his wife. He loved making people laugh, often playing tricks on people and telling jokes that made him laugh harder than the person listening. He had a hard childhood, losing his father at age 12. This made him express his feelings differently. He was hardest on those he loved the most. He provided for his family by mining coal. However, he was good with his hands and could fix just about anything. He enjoyed working on cars, particularly Fords. It seemed as though Ford was his middle name. If anyone came to his house with car trouble, he couldn’t resist getting his hands dirty to help them out. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his beloved family. As his body and mind continued to weaken, he knew how concerned his wife and children were about his Salvation. His loved ones can rest assured that although he was too hard-headed to admit it until the end of his life, he confessed that he wanted to see his family in Heaven.

Left to mourn his passing his loving wife of 48 years Shelia Brock, son Robert Justin Brock (Rachel), daughters Robbins Ramsey (Clarence), Angela Turner (Delbert), Heather Short (Dennis), brothers Joe Brock, Boyd Brock, Todd Brock, Henry Brock, sisters Dianna Brock Warren, Jennis Johnson, grandchildren Kassidy, Kirsten, Katie, Carl, Krissi, Melody, Devin, Robert Colten, Raely, step-grandchildren Tabetha, Andrew, Luke, Parker, special friends Randall Mason and George Harris, and a host of relatives and friend who will miss him dearly.

The family of Robert Ford Brock will receive friends Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will take place Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert Miracle and Rev. Clarence Ramsey officiating. Music will be provided by the Ramsey Family and the Warwick Family.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. noon , Friday, October 13, 2023 at the Cubbage Cemetery in Cubbage, Kentucky.

Family and friends will meet at Green Hills Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. noon to follow in procession.

