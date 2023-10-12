Lloyd Edward Smith, 60 Published 2:54 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

Lloyd Edward Smith, 60 yrs old, departed this life in Illinois at 4:30 pm on October 8, 2023. He was born September 6, 1963 to the late Glen and Margie (Jones) Smith in Pineville, KY.

Lloyd is survived by one son, Edward Owen Mason Smith, Barbourville, KY.

He is also survived by five sisters and their families:

Janie Brock Cox, Jefferson, GA. Nieces: Tonya (Charlie) Billing-great niece Whitney Paige (Dalton) Mason and great, great niece Audrey Mason and great nephew David Billing, Pineville, KY, Amy Brock, Saint Albert, Alberta Canada and Chastity (Alex) Thomas of Bonaire, GA.

Rhonda (Danny) Green, Hayden, CO. Nephews: Christopher, William, and Micah Green of CO.

Barbara (Martin) Green, Knoxville, TN. Niece: Rebecca (Bob) McCurry and great nieces: Olivia, Shiloh and Loretta of Knoxville, TN

Laura (Anthony) Garlich, Nashville, IL. Niece: Ashley (Bryce) Kolweier and great nephew, Easton Kolweier, Okawville, IL and Nephew: Dakota (Katy) Garlich and great nephew, Ryker Garlich, Addieville, IL.

Christy (Vince) Cupp, Pineville, KY. Nephews: Brad (Amanda) Rich and great nieces, McKinnley, Hadley and Brinley Rich (due soon) and great nephew, Caleb Rich of Barbourville, KY. Benjermen Hoskins, Hyden, KY and great nephew, William Hoskins, Pineville, KY. Brandon Hoskins, Corbin, KY and great nephews, Brantley and Hunter Hoskins, Pineville, KY. Niece Hayley (Allen) Williams and great niece Brayley Messer and great nephew, Ty Williams, Somerset, KY.

Also, surviving are uncles, Hargis and Eddie Jones of KY, Aunt, Irene Ellis of TN and numerous cousins and friends throughout the US.

He was preceded in death by his parents, great niece, Ella McCurry and numerous aunts and uncles.

Lloyd was a truck driver up until his health prevented him from doing what he loved. His passion was working on older model cars and trucks. He built models from a young age and would have continued if not for his health issues. He would be the first person to stop and help someone in need. He had a big heart and loved his family. He was a Kentucky man through and through. He would have preferred to be outside, whether camping in his truck, working on any vehicle or traipsing through the woods. Lloyd was loved and will be missed by many.

Per Lloyd’s wishes, he was cremated and his ashes will be scattered at a later date in some of his favorite parts of Kentucky.

Styninger Funeral Home in Nashville is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Edward Smith, please visit our floral store.