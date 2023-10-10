Opal Lillian Brown Bell, 75 Published 11:06 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Opal Lillian Brown Bell, 75, of Middlesboro, formerly of Harlan County, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 5, 2023. Born October 22, 1947 in Harlan County, she graduated from Lebanon High School in 1966. Opal was a golf pro shop manager at numerous country clubs for 27 years. She was a member of the PGA and Covenant United Methodist Church of Middlesboro, Ky. Opal was a dedicated and loving wife and mother and she was loved by many. She was also a 22 year breast cancer survivor, an animal lover and advocate. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Brown and Lillie Wright Brown. Opal is survived by her husband, David H. Bell; three children, Tamara Beth Wilson; Leslie Elaine Brown and husband, Dennis; Jeff H. Bell and wife, Allison; and one brother, Herbert Brown, Jr. and wife, Shirley. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two special friends, Pat Stanley and Debbie Davis. There will be a celebration of life service on Sunday, October 15th at 2:00 p.m at Covenant United Methodist Church 602 Dorchester Ave. Middlesboro, Ky. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Opals home church, Covenant United Methodist Church P.O Box 399 Middlesboro, Ky. 40965 or Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter 715 Highway 1534 Pineville, Ky 40977 Opal Lillian Bell 1947-2023