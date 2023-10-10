Lady Jackets defeat HCHS to capture 50th District title Published 8:51 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

NEWS REPORT

The Middlesboro girls soccer team captured the 50th District Tournament title with a 5-2 win Thursday at home against Harlan County.

No statistics were available at press time for the Lady Jackets.

Holly Wright and Victoria Day each had goals for the Lady Bears. Braelynn Langley had an assist.

Willow Peace recorded 18 saves in goal for Harlan County.

Both teams advanced to the 13th Region Tournament.

Middlesboro falls in regional opener

Josie Gill turned in one of her best efforts of her varsity career, scoring six goals, and finishing with three assists to lead South Laurel past Middlesboro 3-0 during Saturday’s semifinal action of the 13th Region Tournament at North Laurel High School.

Avery Sauer (two assists), Ella Rison (six assists), and Gracie Hoskins each scored two goals apiece while Kenzie Hibbard added a goal in the win. Brooke Clontz finished with one assist.

“After a tough loss on Wednesday, we knew we had to come out and take care of business,” South Laurel coach Lora Rison said. “We were a little slow to start, but once we started connecting plays we found the back of the net.”

Middlesboro ended the season at 13-6.

The Lady Cardinals will face North Laurel in the championship game at 8 p.m. on Monday.

Mikaela Barnett scored four goals while MaKayla Mastin added three to lead North Laurel to a 12-0 win over Harlan County in the other semifinall.

Mea Anderson and Lauren Crouch added two goals apiece while Haley Combs found the back of the net once during the Lady Jaguars’ (11-4-1) fifth shutout this season.

“It was a great game for our Lady Jags today,” North Laurel coach Courtney Miller said. “I’m really happy to see the way our team has come together for tournament time. Our seniors have stepped up whether it’s on the field, mentoring our younger girls or getting us hype in pregame.

“Today’s game was a great opportunity for every player to see some playing time and for us try out some players in different positions. The girls are finally understanding a versatile player is a valuable player. Hats off to Harlan County and their team, they had great ball movement and kept us on our toes.”

Harlan County ended the season with a record of 5-7.