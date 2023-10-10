Kentucky on cantaloupe recall list Published 8:36 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

KENTUCKY TODAY

Eagle Produce LLC Scottsdale, AZ is initiating a voluntary recall of 6,456 cases of whole cantaloupe sold in Kentucky and other states, which have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella following a test conducted on cantaloupes in a distribution center by the FDA.

The products subject to the recall are whole cantaloupes labeled as “Kandy,” with UPC number code 4040 and Lot Codes 797900, 797901 and 804918. A photo of a sample product label on one of the affected cantaloupes accompanies this story.

According to Eagle Produce, the products were distributed between September 5th -16th in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington D.C., and sold in various retail supermarkets.

No other products or lot code dates are affected by this recall. The company is cooperating with the FDA regarding the recall.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says there have been no reported illnesses attributed to the recalled items at this point.

The FDA says Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, primarily in young children, frail or elderly people and others who have weakened immune systems. Healthy people may experience fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody) and abdominal pain. In rare cases the organism can get into the bloodstream and produce more severe illness such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume the products and should dispose of them. Consumers who have any questions may contact Eagle Produce LLC for further information at 1-800-627-8674 Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. PST. People wo have concerns about an illness from consumption of this product should contact a health care provider.