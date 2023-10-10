Bobcats win Somerset Invitational Published 8:49 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The Bell County Bobcats continued their strong season by winning the Somerset Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.

The Bobcats finished with 32 points by placing five runners in the top 10. Wayne County was second with 57 points, followed by South Laurel with 81, Leslie County with 93, Lynn Camp with 94 and Pulaski County with 138.

“Our guys ran great again today. I’m proud of the work they are putting into this season,” Bell County coach Jason Stewart said. “I challenged them back in the summer to really lock in and make this season special, and so far they have delivered.”

Nicholas Stewart led the Bobcats as he finished fourth with a time of 17:40.19. Reese Arno was fifth at 17:45.70. Braydin Hickey was sixth at 17:49.69, followed by Jacob Brannon in eighth at 18:33.33 and Hayden Green in 10th at 18:34.23. Andrew Roy placed 24th, followed by Landon Eldridge in 49th and Ashton Manis in 53rd.

Kaelyn Lyrock led the Bell girls as she placed seventh with a time of 23:49.75. Ava Harris was 16th, followed by Meridith Allen in 20th place and Sophia Good placing 23rd.

“The girls ran well today; we were shorthanded due to injury and illness. Hopefully, they are healthy and ready to go for the last part of the season,” Stewart said. “They are a fun group to coach and still have the potential to run a great meet at region.”