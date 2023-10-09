Elks help feed hungry senior citizens Published 2:26 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

NEWS REPORT

Middlesboro Elks Lodge No. 119 recently donated $500 to the Middlesboro Senior Citizens Center to help fund their hot meals program for seniors.

Scores of hot meals are served each weekday around noon at the center, and for those who qualify some meals are delivered to seniors at their homes. Many activities are available at the center such as shuffleboard, corn hole, bingo, board games, puzzles and health education programs. Also offered are, singing sessions, aerobics and dances. The Middlesboro center is located at 207 S. 21st St. and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Middlesboro Elks Lodge, a non-profit 501C charitable organization, is one of a network of nearly 2,000 lodges in communities all over the country, who serve disadvantaged people in their communities through benevolent programs and contributions to other worthwhile charitable and service organizations. The Elks have assisted the Senior Citizens Center for many years and are glad they could do so again this year.

For more information or to make a donation, center director Carolyn Mason can be reached at 248-2990.