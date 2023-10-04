Lady Cats close unbeaten district schedule; Bell County gets win win at Middlesboro Published 11:50 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

NEWS REPORT

Bell County completed a perfect season against district competition with a 25-6, 25-14, 25-14 win Thursday at Middlesboro.

Gracie Jo Wilder again led the 23-6 Lady Cats with 19 kills, eight digs, three assists, two blocks and two service aces. Kairi Lamb added 13 kills, along with five aces, four digs and two blocks. Emma Winkler had 17 assists, along with four digs and one ace. Nevaeh Allen added seven assists, three digs and one kill. Kamryn Burnett had four digs, three aces, two assists and one kill.

Bell won 25-10, 25-10. 25-10 on Tuesday at Jellico, Tenn. Wilder had 14 kills, while Lamb added nine. Winkler led in assists with 16 and in aces with nine. Lily Orick had eight aces and five assists.

Bell runs streak to 12, wins Bobcat Classic

LOG MOUNTAIN — Bell County has very quietly put together a season-best 12-game win streak while improving to 27-6 after capturing its Bobcat Classic on Saturday.

The Lady Bobcats reeled off four wins — Knox Central (25-8, 25-21), McCreary Central (twice, 25-8, 25-15; 26-24, 25-17), and Perry Central (23-25, 25-20, and 15-9).

Gracie Jo Wilder won tournament MVP honors.

Bell County will be back in action on Oct. 9 against Lynn Camp.