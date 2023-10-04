Joyce Ann Hopper, 70 Published 12:27 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Joyce Ann Hopper, age 70, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, TN. She was born on December 21, 1952, in Middlesboro, KY, to the late Fred and Dosha Carmack.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Davis and brother-in-law, John Davis.

Joyce is survived by her daughters, Teresa Lamb and Mary Ann (Kenny) Stewart; son, Carl Wayne Turner; granddaughter, Emily Lamb, all of Middlesboro, KY; and brothers Otis Carmack and Danny Carmack.

The family of Joyce Ann Hopper will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m.

All arrangements for Joyce Ann Hopper are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, Kentucky.