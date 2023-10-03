MCHC recognized for outstanding contribution Published 11:56 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

NEWS REPORT

The Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce held their Annual Awards Night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Sept. 21.

Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation was recognized with the award for Outstanding Contribution by a Service Organization. MCHC provides care to more than 53,000 people throughout the region each year through their variety of services which include family practice, internal medicine, pulmonology, pulmonary rehab, black lung treatment, pediatrics, obstetrics/gynecology, behavioral health, substance use treatment, dental, optometry, chiropractic, x-ray, 3-D mammography, on-site high-complexity labs, diabetes specialized treatment, diabetes education, nutrition and more.

The more includes innovative programs such as FARMACY and HEAL. FARMACY is a prescription for fresh fruits and vegetables program that MCHC started in Whitesburg with the City of Whitesburg/Letcher County Farmer’s Market. MCHC has since expanded the program to include the Owsley County Farmer’s Market. When there was a need and not a farmer’s market to have FARMACY, MCHC helped start farmer’s markets in the Leatherwood community in Perry County at the MCHC Leatherwood/Blackey Medical Clinic and in Elkhorn City in Pike County at the Railroad Museum.

HEAL stands for Help End Addiction for Life. HEAL is a consortium of MCHC, Addiction Recovery Care, and Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Letcher County that has brought together the recovery community and the resources available to those people in recovery. HEAL meetings have attendees from all walks of life: medical, judicial, recovery, mental health, substance use treatment, legal aid, family and friends of those in recovery. HEAL has truly allowed an open access forum for Letcher County to learn how best to serve people recovering from addiction. MCHC is honored to receive this recognition for Outstanding Contribution by a Service Organization.

For more information, visit www.mchcky.com or www.healky.com.