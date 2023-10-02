Charles Sizemore, 90 Published 11:18 am Monday, October 2, 2023

Charles Sizemore, age 90, of Speedwell, TN, formerly of Arjay, KY, went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, September 30, 2023. He had been in the care of the Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center in Tazewell, TN. He was born on October 30, 1932, in Arjay, KY, to the late Jack and Fannie Rice Sizemore.

Charles served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Masons and Shriners. Charles is remembered as a man who was skilled in many areas, particularly in working with his hands.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brothers, James Sizemore, Arnold Sizemore, and Grant Sizemore; and sister, Elsie Hoskins.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lola Miracle Sizemore; sons, Steve (Jennifer) Sizemore, Houston, TX and Tony (Luann) Stewart, Richmond, KY; daughters, Brenda (Greg) Rahrig, Cincinnati, OH and Susan (Steve) Richie, Mt. Sterling, KY; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; sisters, Thelma (Kenneth) Maggard, Velma (Robert) Johnson, and Geraldine (Dyane) Wright; brothers, Arvil (Joann) Sizemore and Elmer (Glenda) Sizemore; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at the Sizemore Family Cemetery, 161 Camp Branch Road, Arjay, KY.

