Col. Jimmy Ray Williams Published 8:54 am Friday, September 29, 2023

Col. Jimmy Ray Williams, former pastor of Hensley Chapel Baptist Church, left his earthly home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 23rd 2023. His life was a rich and full one of accomplishments and achievements after overcoming difficulties. He loved God, Country, and his family.

Rev. Williams was born in Etowah, TN to his parents Ray and Grace (Burns) Williams. He grew up in Good Springs area and gave his heart to Jesus as a child at the Good Springs Baptist Church. He was the eldest of five brothers.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 40 years, Lois Boyd Williams; his brothers, Terry and Ronnie Williams and an infant daughter.

He is survived by his 3 children, Janet (Teddy) Corn of Etowah, TN, Rebekah (Williams) Cessna of Reliance, TN, and Travis Ray Williams of San Antonio, TX; his grandchildren, Andrea Little of Reliance, TN, Jada Stewart of Etowah, TN, Mikey Stewart of Vonore, TN, Brendan Stewart of Etowah, TN, Nerissa Jones of Lorain, OH, Shamra Williams-Hussein, Carson Ray Cessna and Skyla Cessna, all of Chattanooga, TN, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Jerry Williams of Etowah, TN and Rex Williams of Corbin, KY; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He passed away in his home in the company of his daughter Rebekah, and his days were full of the family and friends who came by frequently, to help him out and pay their respects to THE COLONEL.

Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 2, 2023, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday prior to the service.

Family and friends will assemble at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 3rd at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, located at 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920, for the committal service.

Family and friends will assemble at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 3rd at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, located at 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920, for the committal service.