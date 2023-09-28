UK to play Georgetown, KSU in exhibition games Published 11:50 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

KENTUCKY TODAY

Kentucky will play Georgetown College and Kentucky State in its two exhibition games the school announced Monday.

The Wildcats will open the exhibition campaign against Georgetown College on Oct. 27 and will take on Kentucky State on Nov. 2. Both games will be played at the Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Game times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

Kentucky has played Georgetown College four times and last met in 2019 when the Wildcats defeated the Tigers 80-53.

The contest against Kentucky State will be the program’s yearly contest in the Unity Series against HBCU schools. The game raises awareness of the missions of the HBCUs and to raise funds to provide opportunities for students at their institutions.

During the first two years of its partnership with HBCUs, the Wildcats and their opponents have participated in educational field trips to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Museum in Cincinnati, were given resources to better brand themselves in the new name-image-likeness space, were provided career center resources and participated in joint dinners at John Calipari’s radio show.

It will mark the second straight season the Wildcats have played Kentucky State in an exhibition game.

Kentucky is 150-12 all-time and 47-1 in exhibition games under Calipari.