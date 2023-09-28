Middlesboro 8th grade girls move on Published 12:48 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

NEWS REPORT

Harlan, Middlesboro and Barbourville moved into the semifinals in the seventh- and eighth-grade division of the 13th Region All A Conference Tournament on Monday at Harlan.

Addison Campbell scored 15 points and Peyshaunce Wynn added 11 as Harlan coasted to a 34-12 win over Williamsburg.

Emily Lamber tossed in 17 and Lily Partin added 14 as Middlesboro downed Lynn Camp 35-16.

Bailee Branstutter scored 12points in Barbourville’s 46-13 win over Jackson County.

The semifinals are set for Tuesday with Pineville playing Middlesboro at 6 with Harlan taking on Barbourville at 7:30. The championship game is set for Thursday at 7.

———

Harlan (34) — Addison Campbell 15, Peyshaunce Wynn 11, Addyson Patton 4, Talae Manning 2, JaLynn Pennington 2.

Williamsburg (12) — Ellie Breeding 6, Maddie Goodin 2, Bailee Hill 2, Brilee Taylor 2.

———

Middlesboro (35) — Lily Partin 14, Emily Lambert 17, Kaprice Rogers 2. Abby Appleby 2.

Lynn Camp (16) — Sayde Mobley 7, Bella Fox 2, Jaydon Petrey 7.

———

Barbourville (46) — B. Martin 7, M. Hoskins 2, B. Branstutter 12, S. Hoffman 9, B. Engle 8, C. Miracle 8.

Jackson County (13) — C. Sparks 2, R. Bowman 7, K. Harris 2, K. Medlock 2.

Pineville downs Middlesboro in 7-8 grade tournament

Barbourville edged Harlan 29-27 and Pineville downed Middlesboro 28-22 on Tuesday at Harlan in the semifinals of the 13th Region All A Conference Tournament (grades 7-8).

Marleigh Martin scored 13 points to lead the Lady Tigers.

Peyshaunce Wynn paced Harlan with 15 points.

Addison Arnett led Pineville with 10 points, while Emily Lambert paced Middlesboro with 10 points.

Pineville will play Barbourville at 7 on Thursday in the tournament finals.

———

Barbourville (29) — Marleigh Martin 13, Mary Hoskins 2, Bailee Branstutter 6, Sadie Hoffman 2, Bre Engle 4, Caley Miracle 2.

Harlan (27) — Addison Campbell 8, Peyshaunce Wynn 15, Addyson Patton 4.

———

Pineville (28) — Madison Johnson 2, Addison Arnett 10, Hannah Abner 3, Marilyn Smith 5, Clara Strange 6, Kaylyn Burnett 2.

Middlesboro (22) — Lily Partin 4, Emily Lambert 10, Abby Appleby 4, Kaprice Rogers 4.