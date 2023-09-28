Gubernatorial debate set for Oct. 16 at NKU Published 5:00 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney Gen. Daniel Cameron will participate in a debate hosted by NKU on Monday, Oct. 16.

It will be from 7-8 p.m. at the George and Ellen Rieveschl Digitorium on the NKU campus.

The debate is sponsored by WCPO 9, LINK NKY, the League of Women Voters of Kentucky and the Northern Kentucky Forum. Additional media partners include LEX18 in Lexington, WDRB in Louisville, WPSD Local 6 in Paducah and WNKY News 40 in Bowling Green.

WCPO 9 news anchor Evan Millward will serve as moderator. Panelists for the debate include LEX18 anchor Larry Smith, WDRB anchor Gilbert Corsey and managing editor of LINK NKY, Meghan Goth.

Due to limited seating there will be no public admission to the debate. The debate will be broadcast live by our media partners and streamed live on their digital platforms.

Gov. Andy Beshear, left, and Attorney Gen. Daniel Cameron, right, shown here at the Fancy Farm Picnic earlier this summer, will debate in October at NKU in Highland Heights. Kentucky Today photo