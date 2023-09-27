Take a quiet walk and talk to God today Published 11:59 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By Billy Holland

Contributing columnist

Jesus Christ loves you, and he desires to spend quiet time with you. Our heavenly Father beckons you to draw near to Him and promises that He will respond with compassion. As we go about our busy day, we often do not realize His presence, but like the Sun we do not always see, He is always there. May we listen with our spiritual ears, and be aware that He is always trying to communicate with us. Psalm 46:10 declares, “Be still and know that I am God.” The Lord of mercy and forgiveness is watching over you as a gift of his endless mercy and grace. He cares about your disappointments and heartaches. He adores you.

Time on earth is short, here today gone tomorrow, but eternity will last forever. Each person has a spirit, and every spirit will either live forever with God or forever without Him. Jesus was born into this world, was crucified, and rose from the dead so that whoever believes in him can be spiritually born again and transformed. His blood paid our ransom and forgave our sins. Christ, the spotless lamb of God willingly gave His life and now is waiting for someone to give their heart to Him. Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life, and those who embrace him as Lord, are renewed and prepared to be a vessel of honor. Our heavenly Father is preparing a home in heaven, for all who will live, love, and trust Christ as Redeemer and Savior.

God created you as a unique, one-of-a-kind individual. There is no other person like you. He drew a blueprint for you to follow and wants to intervene, inspire, and empower you to accomplish His plans. It is not about our will, but His will be done. The question is who will do what He says and love Him just for who He is? In this journey, you will have tribulations and trials but do not be afraid or discouraged. If you are born again, greater is He who lives in you, than he who is in the world. God is in total control and has complete authority over all powers and principalities. His angels are all around you and Jesus never takes His eyes away from you. He has engraved you on the palms of His hands.

Within our mission and calling, there are two great commandments above all the others; We are to love God, and love one another as ourselves. If we choose to take up our cross and follow the Lord, we will live in the peace and joy of His presence. He is holy and desires that we have a clean heart so that we can walk closely with Him. Forgive those who have trespassed against you and sincerely pray for them as this will set you free from being offended. Holding on to resentment and hatred is a snare trap and will make our hearts calloused and cold. Be humble, give your anxieties, anger, and fears to Jesus and He will give you rest. Demonstrate His light of forgiveness and discernment that you may dwell in the secret place of the Most High.

He knows our pain and sees every tear. You are His precious child. Trade your bitterness and sorrow for His unspeakable joy that is filled with the hope of His glory. It is in loving and giving that you will find true contentment. Offer up your fervent prayers and burdens for the souls that are lost and hurting. When you reach out to help those in need, you are reaching out to the Lord. Jesus is the Bread of Life and He is the living water. Those who come to Christ will never be spiritually hungry or thirsty again.

Always remember that God’s promises cannot fail. Lean not on your own understanding but believe that your steps are ordered by the Lord. There are times when the way will grow dark and it will seem like you are walking through the valley of death but fear no evil. Remember, you are fighting in a war that has already been won. His word is a lamp unto your feet and a light unto your path. Run into the name of the Lord and rejoice that you are safe and secure. Christ is the King of kings and the Lord of lords. Father is the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. He is waiting for you to reach out to Him.

Read more about the Christian life at billyhollandministries.com.