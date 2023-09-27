Rose Mary Ledford Jordan, 65 Published 9:45 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Rose Mary Ledford Jordan, 65, a resident of Jacksboro, TN passed away Monday, September 25, 2023 at the Tennova Medical Center in Lafollette, Tennessee.

She was born September 5, 1958 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Harve and Magnolia Miracle Ledford.

Rose loved to quilt and watching craft shows. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved the Lord and her family. Rose was saved at an early age and believed in the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers Albert and Joseph Ledford, 1 sister Irene Ledford Willis, Husbands Johnny Monday and Mark Jordan.

She is survived by her children Joanie Monday Dople and Brock (Penny Marlow) Monday, Grandchildren Alex Gross and Connor Monday, Brothers Elden Ledford, Floyd Ledford and wife Sharon, Sisters Hazel Duncan, Eva Partin and husband Estel, Brenda Smith and husband Don, Phylis Blackburn and Husband Pete and Linda Partin, Special Friend Ed Muse and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harve Ledford officiating. Music will be provided by Mr. Eddie Adkins.

Interment will follow in the Jack E. Partin Cemetery in Frakes, Kentucky. Rose’s nephews will serve as Pallbearers.

The family request that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Green Hills Funeral Home.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Ledford and Jordan Family.

