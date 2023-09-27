John Glen Brooks, 36 Published 9:56 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

John Glen Brooks, age 36, of Harrogate, Tennessee, passed away on September 17, 2023 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

He was born December 22, 1986 to Johnnie and Alice Brooks who both survive.

John loved the Lord, reading his Bible, and attending Greer’s Chapel Baptist Church where he was a member. A kindhearted person, John was always ready and willing to help anyone in need, especially the elderly. He also enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. A gentle soul gone too soon, all who were blessed to know John will remember his big heart and his love for others.

Left to cherish his memory, loving parents Johnnie and Alice Brooks, brother Wesley (Rikki) Brooks, uncles Gary (Joan) Brown, Buck Brown, and Bill (Dan) Davis, aunt Donna Maples, nephews Carson Brooks, Atticus Brooks, Moxley Brooks, and Lochlan Brooks, as well as a host of many other cousins, relatives, and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of John Brooks will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Memorial Services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 1, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Brown II presiding.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Brown family.

