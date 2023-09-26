Jackets rout Lynn Camp Published 8:39 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Grigsby’s 4 interceptions, 3 touchdowns lead Middlesboro

NEWS REPORT

Middlesboro opened its district slate Friday with a 36-0 rout of visiting Lynn Camp.

Cayden Grigsby ended four Lynn Camp drives with interceptions to lead the Jackets’ shutout efforts. Grigsby also passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as Middlesboro improved to 3-2 overall.

Grigsby completed eight of 15 passes for 100 yards. Kameron Wilson had four catches for 60 yards, including two touchdowns. Jack Yoakum added two catches, while Rylee Foster and Xavion Sheehan added one each.

Vincent Smith ran for 138 yards on 11 carries, while Foster added 94 yards on 10 carries and Grigsby had 56 yards on six carries. Foster and Grigsby each ran for touchdowns.

Tristan Hatfield led the Jackets in tackles with eight. Smith and Landon Coffey added seven each, while Billy Choron added four and Foster had three.

Middlesboro returns to district action Friday at Harlan.