Bobcats open district with win at McCreary Published 8:35 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By Hayden Canady

Contributing writer

Bell County continued to impress on offense, and was again powered by its running game on Friday night. The Cats’ powerful ground game allowed them to run their record to 6-0 and also start 1-0 in district play with a 36-7 victory at McCreary Central

The Bobcats rushed for 281 yards Friday night, led by senior Daniel Thomas with 185 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns. Blake Burnett added 87 rushing yards and scored a rushing touchdown. Burnett also had an interception return for 96 yards and a touchdown. Blake Evans carried it one time for six yards.

Burnett also threw a touchdown pass to Elijah Hampton.

Kaleb Miller got on the board with a two-point reception and a two-pointer on a run. Blake Evans also ran in a conversion.

McCreary Central was able to rack up 125 yards on the ground as well as 147 through the air. The Raiders were only able to manage one touchdown, which came in the third quarter on their first drive of the second half. Brauck Strunk scored the touchdown and quarterback Jovannah Neal became the first female to score a point in school history as she kicked the extra point.

Bell took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter as Thomas scored on a 51-yard run and added the two-point conversion.

The Bobcats scored 24 points in the second quarter as Hampton caught a 58-yard TD pass from Burnett and Thomas added touchdown runs of 35 and 5 yards with a pair of two-point conversions.

Burnett had a 55-yard TD run in the third quarter after McCreary Central scored. Burnett returned an interception for a touchdown to close the scoring.

Bell County will host Rockcastle County in a huge district matchup Friday night at 7:30. McCreary travels to Knox Central for a district battle.