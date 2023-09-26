Audie Lester Short, 55 Published 11:22 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Audie Lester Short, age 55, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Audie was born on February 25, 1968 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to Randle Short and the late Alberta Short.

Audie was a member of Clairfield Missionary Baptist Church and gave his heart to the Lord in 1997. He loved to fish and spend time with his family. He was a lifelong mechanic that really knew his business. He had been employed by Epps Chevrolet, Cumberland Ford, and Tim Short for most of his life. Audie was a good man with a heart of gold; he’d help anyone in need and give them whatever he could. If you knew him, you were blessed.

Audie became a father at age 26, and was so proud of his son, Dalton. He was a great father who taught him so many things, especially about cars. Audie was a son, a brother, an uncle, nephew, cousin, best friend to many and all were blessed to be a part of his life. He will always be remembered with love.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Charles and Ruby Short and Roscoe and Stella Lester.

Left to cherish his memory, his father Randle Short and wife Joyce Short, son Dalton Short and fiancée Dallas, brother Hank Short, sisters Verita Short, Connie Gibson and husband Gerald Gibson, mother of his son, Julie, nephews B. J. Short, Aaron Short, Matthew Short, Clint Shoffner, Ryan Gibson and Josh Terry, nieces Jessica Cupp and Sarah Hamlett, as well as a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Audie Short will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Sutton and Rev. Audie Miracle presiding.

Graveside services will follow at the Turner Cemetery in Colmar, Kentucky. Terry Arnett, Eric Wilder, Hank Short, Clint Shoffner, B.J. Short, Matthew Short, Jeff Shackleford and Josh King will serve as pallbearers.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Short Family.

