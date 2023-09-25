Bobcats finish fourth in Berea Invitational Published 4:55 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

The Bell County boys placed fourth out of 20 teams and the Bell girls placed 12th out of 13 on Saturday in the Berea Invitational.

Runners for the Bobcats included:

• 5th Place Nicholas Stewart (10th) 17:41.05

• 10th Place Braydin Hickey (11th) 17:47.59

• 12th Place Reese Arno (10th) 17:48.37

• 33rd Place Hayden Green (12th) 18:37.94

• 39th Place Jacob Brannon (9th) 19:01.22

• 106th place Andrew Roy (9th) 21:06.96

• 145th Place Landon Eldridge (11th) 23:29.55

Runners for the Lady Cats included:

• 57th Place Kaelyn Lyrock (9th) 25:01.29

• 63rd Place Ava Harris (10th) 25:36.90

• 84th Place Lily Nolan (12th) 26:57.67

• 94th Place Meredith Allen (11th) 27:35.19

• 113th Place Sophia Good (10th) 32:50.39

“These boys have been working hard all season, and it showed again today,” Bell County coach Jason Stewart said. “I felt like all of the boys ran a smart race plan today and it helped the team place fourth in a loaded field.

“Our girls competed hard today. I thought they ran well. This was the first race back for Sophia Good, who had been out for medical reasons, so the girls and myself were excited about that.”