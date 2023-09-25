Audrey Gearling (Van Beber) Friar, 87 Published 8:52 am Monday, September 25, 2023

Audrey Gearling (Van Beber) Friar, age 87 of Garden City, MI, formerly of Claiborne County was born April 26, 1936 and passed away September 19, 2023. The family received friends Sunday, September 24, 2023 from 1PM until 8PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel. Funeral services were conducted 11AM Monday, September 20, 2023 in the Valley Chapel with Pastor Kim Collinsworth officiating. Burial followed in the Burchett Cemetery. Pallbearers: Marc Friar, John Sharp, Gary Lewis, Alan Cole and John Chadwell. Honorary Pallbearer: Ernie Friar. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel was honored to serve the family of Audrey (Van Beber) Friar.