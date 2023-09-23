Kentucky high school football scores
Published 10:13 am Saturday, September 23, 2023
Thursday’s games
Bowling Green 57, Ohio County 0
Christian County 22, Caldwell County 14
Friday’s games
East Ridge 56, Jenkins 6
Russell 27, Fleming County 12
South Oldham 41, Anderson County 7
Morgan County 50, Knott County Central 34
Ashland Blazer 63, Greenup County 7
Atherton 34, Oldham County 24
Ballard 42, Tates Creek 6
Beechwood 56, Gallatin County 0
Belfry 42, Magoffin County 12
Bell County 46, McCreary Central 7
Betsy Layne 33, Prestonsburg 14
Boyle County 56, Lexington Catholic 21
Bracken County 35, Walton-Verona 7
Bullitt East 48, North Hardin 30
Butler 34, Southern 7
Campbellsville 34, Bethlehem 7
Carroll County 35, Owen County 14
Casey County 28, Metcalfe County 27
Cathedral (Indianapolis), IN 28, Frederick Douglass 19
Central 26, Central Hardin 17
Christian Academy-Louisville 54, DuPont Manual 36
Clay County (Celina), TN 34, Monroe County 20
Clinton County 26, Edmonson County 6
Conner 38, Scott 0
Corbin 42, Hazard 0
Covington Catholic 61, Holmes 0
Daviess County 34, Warren Central 12
DeSales 47, Western 8
Dixie Heights 53, Boone County 0
East Carter 34, West Carter 28
Fairdale 47, Frankfort 8
Fort Campbell 53, Fulton County 6
Franklin County 50, Shelby County 0
Franklin-Simpson 43, Butler County 16
Gamble Montessori (Cincinnati), OH 57, Bellevue 8
George Rogers Clark 45, Montgomery County 14
Glasgow 36, Adair County 16
Graves County 20, Madisonville-North Hopkins 14
Grayson County 34, Bullitt Central 7
Green County 33, Barren County 0
Hancock County 51, Trigg County 28
Harrison County 35, Grant County 12
Harrison, OH 33, Campbell County 7
Hart County 46, Caverna 6
Highlands 58, Cooper 51
Jackson County 40, Berea 19
Jeffersontown 50, Doss 20
John Hardin 37, Breckinridge County 18
Johnson Central 53, Boyd County 14
Kentucky Country Day 49, LaRue County 26
Lafayette 25, Moore 12
Lawrence County 33, Estill County 12
Leslie County 27, Paintsville 16
Letcher County Central 25, Breathitt County 21
Lewis County 50, Bath County 8
Lexington Christian 56, Shawnee 0
Lloyd Memorial 45, Newport 8
Logan County 34, Calloway County 0
Ludlow 61, Pendleton County 12
Madison Central 30, Great Crossing 17
Male 43, Pleasure Ridge Park 8
Marshall County 36, Muhlenberg County 7
Mayfield 38, Henderson County 24
Meade County 20, Bardstown 17
Mercer County 42, Madison Southern 6
Middlesboro 36, Lynn Camp 0
Murray 38, McCracken County 35
Nelson County 43, Thomas Nelson 0
North Oldham 21, Henry County 14
Owensboro 61, Apollo 21
Owensboro Catholic 62, Crittenden County 12
Paducah Tilghman 42, Allen County-Scottsville 7
Perry County Central 42, Martin County 21
Pike County Central 28, Floyd Central 18
Pineville 32, Harlan 26
Powell County 59, Fairview 16
Pulaski County 41, South Laurel 6
Raceland 40, Newport Central Catholic 14
Rockcastle County 63, Clay County 28
Russell County 21, East Jessamine 14
Sayre 47, Nicholas County 2
Scott County 56, Collins 26
Seneca 42, North Bullitt 21
Simon Kenton 43, Paul Laurence Dunbar 14
Somerset 29, Lincoln County 7
South Warren 47, Greenwood 13
Southwestern 28, North Laurel 0
Spencer County 38, Western Hills 0
Taylor County 50, Wayne County 14
Todd County Central 41, Russellville 26
Tolsia (Fort Gay), WV 36, Phelps 0
Trimble County 24, Iroquois 6
Trinity (Louisville) 45 vs.St. Xavier 10
Union County 42, McLean County 30
Valley 40, Waggener 34
WEB DuBois 18, Fort Knox 12
Warren East 33, Hopkinsville 12
Washington County 54, Eminence 28
Webster County 35, Hopkins County Central 28
West Jessamine 32, Garrard County 17
Williamsburg 52, North Greene (Greeneville), TN 7
Saturday’s games
Shelby Valley at Elizabethtown
Dayton at Marion County