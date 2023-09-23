Kentucky high school football scores

Published 10:13 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

Thursday’s games

Bowling Green 57, Ohio County 0

Christian County 22, Caldwell County 14

Friday’s games

East Ridge 56, Jenkins 6

Russell 27, Fleming County 12

South Oldham 41, Anderson County 7

Morgan County 50, Knott County Central 34

Ashland Blazer 63, Greenup County 7

Atherton 34, Oldham County 24

Ballard 42, Tates Creek 6

Beechwood 56, Gallatin County 0

Belfry 42, Magoffin County 12

Bell County 46, McCreary Central 7

Betsy Layne 33, Prestonsburg 14

Boyle County 56, Lexington Catholic 21

Bracken County 35, Walton-Verona 7

Bullitt East 48, North Hardin 30

Butler 34, Southern 7

Campbellsville 34, Bethlehem 7

Carroll County 35, Owen County 14

Casey County 28, Metcalfe County 27

Cathedral (Indianapolis), IN 28, Frederick Douglass 19   

Central 26, Central Hardin 17

Christian Academy-Louisville 54, DuPont Manual 36

Clay County (Celina), TN 34, Monroe County 20   

Clinton County 26, Edmonson County 6

Conner 38, Scott 0

Corbin 42, Hazard 0

Covington Catholic 61, Holmes 0

Daviess County 34, Warren Central 12

DeSales 47, Western 8

Dixie Heights 53, Boone County 0

East Carter 34, West Carter 28

Fairdale 47, Frankfort 8

Fort Campbell 53, Fulton County 6

Franklin County 50, Shelby County 0

Franklin-Simpson 43, Butler County 16

Gamble Montessori (Cincinnati), OH 57, Bellevue 8   

George Rogers Clark 45, Montgomery County 14

Glasgow 36, Adair County 16

Graves County 20, Madisonville-North Hopkins 14

Grayson County 34, Bullitt Central 7

Green County 33, Barren County 0

Hancock County 51, Trigg County 28

Harrison County 35, Grant County 12

Harrison, OH 33, Campbell County 7   

Hart County 46, Caverna 6

Highlands 58, Cooper 51

Jackson County 40, Berea 19

Jeffersontown 50, Doss 20

John Hardin 37, Breckinridge County 18

Johnson Central 53, Boyd County 14

Kentucky Country Day 49, LaRue County 26

Lafayette 25, Moore 12

Lawrence County 33, Estill County 12

Leslie County 27, Paintsville 16

Letcher County Central 25, Breathitt County 21

Lewis County 50, Bath County 8

Lexington Christian 56, Shawnee 0

Lloyd Memorial 45, Newport 8

Logan County 34, Calloway County 0

Ludlow 61, Pendleton County 12

Madison Central 30, Great Crossing 17

Male 43, Pleasure Ridge Park 8

Marshall County 36, Muhlenberg County 7

Mayfield 38, Henderson County 24

Meade County 20, Bardstown 17

Mercer County 42, Madison Southern 6

Middlesboro 36, Lynn Camp 0

Murray 38, McCracken County 35

Nelson County 43, Thomas Nelson 0

North Oldham 21, Henry County 14

Owensboro 61, Apollo 21

Owensboro Catholic 62, Crittenden County 12

Paducah Tilghman 42, Allen County-Scottsville 7

Perry County Central 42, Martin County 21

Pike County Central 28, Floyd Central 18

Pineville 32, Harlan 26

Powell County 59, Fairview 16

Pulaski County 41, South Laurel 6

Raceland 40, Newport Central Catholic 14

Rockcastle County 63, Clay County 28

Russell County 21, East Jessamine 14

Sayre 47, Nicholas County 2

Scott County 56, Collins 26

Seneca 42, North Bullitt 21

Simon Kenton 43, Paul Laurence Dunbar 14

Somerset 29, Lincoln County 7

South Warren 47, Greenwood 13

Southwestern 28, North Laurel 0

Spencer County 38, Western Hills 0

Taylor County 50, Wayne County 14

Todd County Central 41, Russellville 26

Tolsia (Fort Gay), WV 36, Phelps 0   

Trimble County 24, Iroquois 6

Trinity (Louisville) 45 vs.St. Xavier 10

Union County 42, McLean County 30

Valley 40, Waggener 34

WEB DuBois 18, Fort Knox 12

Warren East 33, Hopkinsville 12

Washington County 54, Eminence 28

Webster County 35, Hopkins County Central 28

West Jessamine 32, Garrard County 17

Williamsburg 52, North Greene (Greeneville), TN 7   

Saturday’s games

Shelby Valley at Elizabethtown

Dayton at Marion County

