Fall festival season is here Published 9:53 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

By Joanie Jasper

Contributing columnist

What’s up, Middlesboro?

I hope that all of you have had an amazing week. The slight change in the weather has been so nice. I enjoy taking Beau out in the early morning and feeling the slightly chilly air. Some trees are starting to change their appearance from green to yellow, orange and red. It won’t be long until we can look at the mountains around us and enjoy the fresh colors that cover them. The Emporium at 2120 has lots of fall home decor that you will enjoy seeing throughout your home. In Cumberland Gap, Gertie’s Commissary and Whistle Stop also have some really nice fall decor.

Something you might not have thought about and that is your dining table fall decorations. Check out these shops and some beautiful dinnerware that would look lovely on your dining table from now until Thanksgiving. Now some of you might need to move books, totes, mail, and other random items, trust me when I tell you that if you just take a few minutes to relocate these items and spruce up your table it will actually create a change in the mood of your home. You might notice that others in your house might also decide to straighten up their spaces.

Our area continues to be the place for different festivals and events. Here is a list of some that you can enjoy before the end of September:

• Sept 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Fair Day and Sorghum Stir Off at Pine Mountain Settlement School.

• Sept. 23, noon: Harlan Bikefest in downtown Harlan.

• Sept. 23, noon to 9 p.m.: Dog Days of KY in downtown Harlan.

• Sept. 23, noon to 9 p.m.: I Saw the Light a Centennial Celebration of the Hank Williams presented by Hill Folk in Cumberland Gap.

• Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Louie Bluie Music & Arts Festival at Cove Lake State Park in Campbell County.

• Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Last Saturday in September Antiques, Arts & Crafts in Cumberland Gap.

• Sept. 30, 6th Annual Mountain Fiesta in Cumberland Gap.

• Sept. 30, 11 a.m.: Evarts Hometown Pumpkin Patch, 13 Kelly St., Evarts.

I hope that you are able to get out and enjoy some of these events. When attending these events remember to support the local businesses in these communities. Local businesses look forward to these events, because it gives them the opportunity to increase their sales due to the increased number of visitors attending.

With all of the fall festivals it is also the start of holiday season. If your company and organization is still looking for a location for your holiday events here are some you need to check out:

• The Avenue Venue, 1930 Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, 865-660-2262.

• The Olde Church Events Center, 502 Pennlyn Ave., Cumberland Gap, 423-377-6529.

• Pine Mountain State Resort, 1050 State Park Road, Pineville, 606-337-3066.

• Harlan Center, 201 S. Main S., Harlan, 606-573-4495.

These are local businesses that need your support too, so reach out and schedule your events.

If you have an organization that has an event to share with the community, please email us at whatsupmiddlesboro@gmail.com. If your business has something special happening, I would love to share that, also.