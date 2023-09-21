Mark Stephen “Steve” Cawood, 68 Published 12:19 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Mark Stephen “Steve” Cawood, age 68, of Evarts, KY, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. He was born on September 30, 1954, in Harlan, KY, to the late Walter and Bobbie Sue Brooks Cawood.

Steve served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corp. After his time of service, he was a teacher at the Pine Mountain Settlement School, Bledsoe, KY and a coal miner.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his brother Hiram Cawood.

Steve is survived by his sons, Eddie Lee (Ginger) Coots and Mark (Contessa) Cawood, II; daughters, Alexandria Cawood (Guadalupe Alexander) Blas and Tonya Marie Milwee; grandchildren, Jacob Coots, Eli Coots, Isaiah Coots, Paisley Coots, Dylan Cawood, Cameron Cawood, Bryant Cawood, Cooper Cawood, Zander Blas, Conner Blas, and Carmen Blas, Steven Shepherd, Sierra Shepherd, Christopher Milwee, Dakota Milwee, and Summer Milwee; brothers, John Cawood (Carol Wallace) and Bruce Cawood; as well as host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

All services for Mark Stephen “Steve” Cawood will be scheduled for a later date.

Online register book and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.

All arrangements for Mark Stephen “Steve” Cawood are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY.