Louwannie Cosby, 70 Published 8:38 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

Louwannie Cosby, age 70, of Harrogate, Tennessee passed away on September 16, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

She was born February 3, 1953 to the late Lester Hounshell and Catherine Miracle Hounshell.

Louwannie loved crafting and collecting all things Santa Claus. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, tending to her flowers, spending time working outside in the sunshine, and she especially loved cooking for and spending time with her precious family.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her sisters Teresa and Gail.

Left to cherish her memory, her loving husband of fifty-four years, Danny Cosby, son Tim (Tina) Cosby, aunts Rachel Yeary and Rosie Collingsworth, grandson Ryan (Mindy) Cosby, great grandson Neyland Cosby, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Louwannie Cosby will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 21, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Rondal Daniels presiding. Music will be provided by the Red Hill Singers of Forge Ridge, Tennessee.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Burchett Cemetery in Harrogate, Tennessee.

Jerry Ellison, Ryan Cosby, Rick Turner, and Curtis Cosby will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Neyland Cosby.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Cosby Family.

