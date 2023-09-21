Louise Smith Brown, 90 Published 12:25 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Louise Smith Brown, age 90, of Middlesboro, KY, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, September 17, 2023. She was in the care of Harlan Health and Rehabilitation Center, Harlan, KY. She was born on February 8, 1933, in Middlesboro, KY, to the late Wesley and Mayola Carmack Smith.

In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her sons, J.L. Smiddy and Carl Smiddy; brothers, Bill Smith, Harvey Smith, and Gene Smith; and sister Audie Copenhagen.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Debbie Smiddy; brothers, Danny Ray Smith and Ballard Smith; and sisters, Gladys (Don) Owens, Reda (Billy Ray) Jackson, and Linda Sue (Eddie) Johnston.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Harlan Health and Rehabilitation Center, Harlan, KY for their excellent care of Louise.

The family of Louise Brown will receive friends on Friday, September 22, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Charles Kersey and Rev. Jeff Kersey presiding. Music will be provided by Travis Owens. At the conclusion of the funeral service, family and friends will travel in procession to Old Yellow Creek Cemetery, Middlesboro, KY, where Louise will be laid to rest.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

