Betty Lou Lee, 80 Published 8:45 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

Betty Lou Lee, age 80, of Middlesboro passed away September 16, 2023 at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital.

She was born July 31, 1943 to the late Caleb Asher and Marie Smith Asher.

Betty attended Binghamtown Baptist Church and Faith Missionary Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Bobby Joe Lee, daughter Valerie Douglas, and brother Tommy Asher.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Kimberly Stanley, stepsons Paul Lee and Levi Lee, brothers Joe Asher, Caleb “Sonny” Asher, Timothy Asher, sisters Chidsey Grace, Deborah Thompson, Patty Meadows, Shirley Murphy, grandchildren Rachel Sweet, Brandon Sweet, Steven Manis, J.J. Jacobs, great grandchildren Megan Ford, James Ford, Aiden Ford, Aspen Ford, special friend and stepmother Betty Asher, nephews Michael (Judy) Mills, Kenny Wayne (Sheila) Murphy, plus a host of other nephews, nieces, relatives and friends who loved her dearly and will truly miss her.

The family of Betty Lou Lee will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Larry Kidwell presiding.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Gazebo Chapel.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Lee Family.

WWW.GREENHILLSFUNERALHOME.COM