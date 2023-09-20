Public records Published 10:00 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Compiled by Jordan Brooks

Deeds

• Deed of conveyance between David D Robinson and The David and Laura Robinson Irrevocable Trust; HWY 441.

• Deed of conveyance between Laura A. (Edwards) Robinson and The David and Laura Robinson Irrevocable Trust; HWY 441.

• Deed of conveyance between Sonja Dodson and Reel Supplies LLC; NE Sec Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Sonja Dodson and Anthony McCullough; NE Sec Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between John F & Charlotte Green and Trent A Sanders; HWY 119.

• Deed of conveyance between Jason A & Tonya L Sanders and Trent A Sanders: HWY 119.

Marriages

• Charles Winslow Brock and Rhonda Lee Laws

• Shaun Turner and Amanda Renee Phillips