Gregory Dale Corum, 56 Published 4:54 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Gregory Dale Corum, age 56, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on September 19, 2023.

He was born in Claiborne County on April 1, 1967 to the late Roger Dale Corum and Joyce Marsee Short who survives.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Elvert and Elizabeth Wilson, grandparents Effie Kate and Bill Corum, and long-time friend and co-worker Terry Seals.

Greg enjoyed spending time on the lake, fishing, and especially spending time with his family and his beloved dog, Penny. Many know him through his work with Cumberland Heating and Air – a job that he loved to do. His co-workers, Kelly (Toni), Chris Gulley, Austin Jackson, Parker Uhl, Joe Williams and Adam Hurst were his friends whom Greg thought of more like family. He also loved getting to meet and know all the people he served through his work. Greg loved the Lord and was a member of Summey’s Bridge Missionary Baptist Church. Whether you knew Greg as family, friend, or simply as your “heat and air guy”, he made a lasting impact and will forever be remembered and missed.

Left to cherish his memory, mother Joyce Corum Short and husband Randle, loving wife Katrina Corum, son Tyler Corum, daughters Miranda (Dustin) Corum and Alissa Evans, sisters Tammie (Ed) Ballerini and Crystal (Brian) Overstreet, sister-in-law Barbara Griffin (Jerry Emert), brother-in-law Gary Wilson, grandchildren Riley Corum and Matti Miller, special cousin and fishing buddy Jeff (Dee) Corum, special friends Junior (Betty) Branscomb, Buddy (Diane) Hunter, and Ernie Womack, as well as a other relatives, his co-workers at Cumberland Heating and Air, his church family at Summey’s Bridge, and many, many friends too numerous to name.

The family of Greg Corum will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mitchell Keck, Rev. Wesley Womack, Rev. Johnny Parker, Rev. Steven Branscomb, and Rev. Eric Keck presiding. Music will be provided by the Summey’s Bridge Choir.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Pallbearers will be Kelly Seals, Joe Williams, Chris Gulley, Parker Uhl, Adam Hurst, Austin Jackson, and Riley Corum.

