SAR recognizes work of 2 Middlesboro PD officers Published 5:53 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

By Jordan Brooks

Two Middlesboro Police officers were recognized on Sept. 11 by the Cumberland Gap chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution for their outstanding service to the community with the Law Enforcement Commendation and Medal.

Officers Ryan Collins and Jacob Quillen were recognized for going above and beyond in the line of duty. said Todd Williams, president of the Cumberland Gap SAR chapter.

The award recognizes exceptional service or accomplishment in the field of law enforcement and is given to those who have served with distinction and devotion in the field.

According to Williams, this is an accolade bestowed by the Sons of the American Revolution to commend police officers and others who enforce the law. Williams said Collins were selected because of his devotion in the war against drugs in Middlesboro.

“One officer said Ryan has done more to keep drugs off of the streets of Middlesboro than anybody I know,” said WIlliams. “While working with Homeland Security, in just one room he was responsible for seizing seven kilograms of drugs and over $32,000 in drug money.”

That was last year. This year, Collins has seizing several kilograms of additional drugs and another $45,000-plus in drug money. In August alone, he confiscated two kilograms of Methamphetamine, valued at more than $5,000.

Quillen was chosen to receive the Law Enforcement Commencement Metal award because of his quick thinking that recently saved a life.

In July, Quillen responded to an attempted suicide call. Upon arrival, Quillen found the individual with a rope around his neck. Acting quickly, he cut the rope the man was using and saved his life, Williams said.

SAR is a lineage society comprised of descendants of patriots who helped fight or assist in the American Revolution. Those interested in joining SAR and determining their eligibility can contact Williams, at wiliamstodd1@aol.com or call 865-221-3791.