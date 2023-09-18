Lee takes control in 2nd Q to rout Lions Published 5:46 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

By Shane Shackleford

Sports Writer

On the strength of a 34-point second-quarter barrage, the Lee (Virginia) High Generals broke open the game with the Pineville Mountain Lions to win 56-28 last night in the Gem City.

The Lions (0-5) started the fireworks with a five-play drive that ended with a Sawyer Thompson one-yard touchdown run to stake the Lions to an early 6-0 lead. Landon Robbins added the two-point conversion off a toss from Thompson.

From there, the Generals got white hot on offense, scoring on their next five drives to take a commanding 34-7 lead before the Lions would score again on a 60-yard scoring scamper by Kaiden Robbins to stop the bleeding at 34-14.

Unfortunately for Pineville, Lee scored again on a 39-yard pass before the halftime buzzer to stake the Generals (2-1) to a commanding 41-14 advantage.

As has been the PHS mantra for the season, the young Lions would not quit battling in their matchup, scoring 14 points in the second half on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Thompson to Kaiden Robbins and a 27-yard strike from Thompson to Landon Robbins, with Landon Robbins adding the two-point conversion.

The Generals added a couple of touchdowns of their own in the second half to set the final margin.

The Lions host a big district matchup at Bill Adams Stadium Friday night as the Harlan Green Dragons make the trip to Pineville in the annual installment of the Battle of 119. Kickoff is set at 7:30 p.m.

Score by Quarters

Lee 14 27 7 8 — 56

Pineville 8 6 6 8 — 28

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

P — Thompson 1 run (Thompson to Robbins)

L — 66-yard run (kick good)

L — 2-yard pass (kick good)

Second Quarter

L — 15-yard pass (kick good)

L — 49-yard run (kick good)

L — 23-yard pass (kick failed)

P — K. Robbins 60 run (conversion failed)

L — 34-yard pass (kick good)

Third Quarter

L — 2-yard run (kick good)

P — K.. Robbins 29 pass from Thompson (conversion failed)

Fourth Quarter

L — 39-yard pass (two-point conversion good)

P — L. Robbins 27 pass from Thompson (Thompson to L. Robbins)