Judith Ann “Judy” Ausmus, 84 Published 3:31 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Judith Ann “Judy” Ausmus, age 84, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2023. Born on August 7, 1939 in Cincinnati, OH, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Marcella Miefert.

After her childhood in Louisville, Judy lived in Harlan and Middlesboro and was known in the community through the restaurant business. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Middlesboro. Judy was a loving wife to her husband, Dr. Wayne Ausmus; devoted mother to her children: Stephen, Jim (Donna), and Michael (Jamie), and a cherished grandmother to her grandchildren: Matt Ausmus (Autumn), Zach Ausmus (Kaci), BreAnna Harp (Cody), Emily Hampton (Matt), Rachel Ausmus, Braden Ausmus, Reagan Ausmus, and Ryleigh Ausmus and great grandchildren: Aspen Harp, Penelope Ausmus, Henley Ausmus, Anderson Harp, and Harrison Ausmus.

She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and brother, Mickey Miefert, of Jacksonville, FL.

The family would like to send a sincere thank you to the staff of Middlesboro Nursing & Rehabilitation for their compassionate care. A private service was held on Monday, September 18, 2023 with Rev. Zachary Bay officiating. Interment was at Middlesboro Cemetery.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Judy Ausmus and is entrusted with all arrangements.

