Lady Lions coast past Middlesboro in three sets Published 2:23 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

After two straight losses, the Pineville Lady Lions have bounced back nicely with two straight wins. Pineville ran its record to 10-5 with a 25-8, 25-20, 25-14 win Thursday over visiting Middlesboro.

“I’m happy to get back to a clean sweep. We’ve had some close calls and had to battle back from being down several times recently, so my blood pressure didn’t get too high tonight,” Pineville coach Samantha North said. “Props to Middlesboro. Their record doesn’t reflect how scrappy they are, and they have some young talent. I was also happy with how our girls kept the pace of the game how we wanted it, and we really served the ball well. It’s easy to get stuck in that mid-season lull after the All A, and I felt like we have responded well this week.”

The Lady Lions downed Knox Central 14-25, 25-14, 27-25, 25-17 on Tuesday. Kamryn Biliter had 19 digs, 14 assists, seven service aces, one kill and two blocks. Ava Arnett had 16 kills, with seven digs, four assists, two aces and two blocks. Brynlee Sizemore added 12 assists, five kills, two aces, two digs and two blocks.

Pineville returns to action Saturday in a 1 p.m. game at Richmond Model.