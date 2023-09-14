Public records Published 10:29 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Compiled by Jordan Brooks

Property transfers in Bell County.

Deeds

• Deed of conveyance between Sandra Kay Patrick AKA Sandra Kay Hinkle and Sandra Kay Patrick AKA Sandra Kay Hinkle; Left Fork Fourmile

• Deed of conveyance between Sandra Kay Patrick AKA Sandra Kay Hinkle and Shonda Renee Maggard; Left Fork Fourmile

• Deed of conveyance between Sandra Kay Patrick AKA Sandra Kay Hinkle and Tiffany Fry; Left Fork Fourmile

• Deed of conveyance between Sandra Kay Patrick AKA Sandra Kay Hinkle and Johnnie Patrick Life Estate; Left Fork Fourmile

• Deed of conveyance between Sandra Kay Patrick AKA Sandra Kay Hinkle and Brenda Simpson Life Estate; Left Fork Fourmile

• Deed of conveyance between Sandra Kay Patrick AKA Sandra Kay Hinkle and Terri Griffin Life Estate; Left Fork Fourmile

• Deed of conveyance between Sandra Kay Patrick AKA Sandra Kay Hinkle and Michael Simpson Life Estate; Left Fork Fourmile

• Deed of conveyance between Joshua D Howard Trustee and Sandra Kay Patrick AKA Sandra Kay Hinkle; Left Fork Fourmile

• Deed of conveyance between Joshua D Howard Trustee and Shonda Renee Maggard; Left Fork Fourmile

• Deed of conveyance between Joshua D Howard Trustee and Tiffany Fry; Left Fork Fourmile

• Deed of conveyance between Joshua D Howard Trustee and Johnnie Patrick Life Estate; Left Fork Fourmile

• Deed of conveyance between Joshua D Howard Trustee and Brenda Simpson Life Estate; Left Fork Fourmile

• Deed of conveyance between Joshua D Howard Trustee and Terri Griffin Life Estate; Left Fork Fourmile

• Deed of conveyance between Joshua D Howard Trustee and Michael Simpson Life Estate; Left Fork Fourmile

• Deed of conveyance between Amelia Joyce Asher and James M & Karen Crockett; Chesney Nuckols Add

• Deed of conveyance between Norma Jean Saylor and James M & Karen Crockett; Chesney Nuckols Add

• Deed of conveyance between Dominic Lesean Carton and Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance INC; HWY 92

• Deed of conveyance between Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance INC and Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance INC; HWY 92

• Deed of conveyance between Eloise Brown and Ralph Cory Smith; HWY 66

• Deed of conveyance between Billy Joe Brock and Ralph Cory Smith; HWY 66

• Deed of conveyance between America Sue & William Carroll and Ralph Cory Smith; Hwy 66

• Deed of conveyance between Brianne Rains and Joseph & Cathy Evans; North Beltline RD HWY 441

• Deed of conveyance between Brianne Rains and Joseph & Cathy Evans; Dunlap Branch

• Deed of conveyance between NRHQ LLC and OLIT 2023 HB1 Alternative Holdings LLC; Overbay Evans Rd Middlesboro

• Deed of conveyance between Duane & Sherri L Fladd and James Larry & Brenda Kaye Jamieson; Lot 74 Brush MTN Farms

• Deed of conveyance between Bianchi Real Estate Limited Partnership and Dewey S & Mary A Lee; Southeast Sec Middlesboro

• Deed of conveyance between Donald R & Clara B England and Judith R Williams; City of Middlesboro

• Deed of conveyance between Jason Matthew Steele and Michael A III & Brittany N Lynch; Pine MTN Iron & Coal Addition

• Deed of conveyance between Janice Eaton and Sonya Morabito; Bell County Cumberland River

• Deed of conveyance between Ronnie Eaton Sonya Morabito; Bell County Cumberland River

• Deed of conveyance between Katherine Reese and Jason Matther Steele; Highlands Subdivision

• Deed of conveyance between Elizabeth R Vaughn and Carla V Faulkner; City of Middlesboro

• Deed of conveyance between Elizabeth R Vaughn and Michael D Vaughn; City of Middlesboro

• Deed of conveyance between Elizabeth R Vaughn and William Daniel Vaughn; City of Middlesboro

• Deed of conveyance between Elizabeth R Vaughn and Stephen R Vaughn; City of Middlesboro

• Deed of conveyance between Vanderbilt Mortgage And Finance INC and Kentucky First Properties LLC; Green Camp

• Deed of conveyance between Rachel & Randy Baker and David Allen Brandenburg; Ky Ridge Forest

• Deed of conveyance between Lawrence & Luanne Provost and Jennifer Provost; Northeast Sec Middlesboro

• Deed of conveyance between Lisa K Gregory and Lisa Gregory Sole Member; Turkey Creek

• Deed of conveyance between Lisa K Gregory and 28 Mills Hunter Road LLC; Turkey Creek

• Deed of conveyance between Freddy Gregory and Janet Wilson; Fourmile

• Deed of conveyance between Earl Rose and Timothy Charles & Alisha Kay Jackson; HWY 92

• Deed of conveyance between Charles Edward Collins and Robert Seth & Megan Jacey Barton; Old Dixie HWY 25e

Marriages

• Travis Pursifull and Morgan Ann Dozier

• Tyler Nathaniel Jackson and Destiny Lashae Thompson

• Joey Lee Gardner and Pamela Dawn Cook

• Timothy Lee Pennington and Amanda Gayle Pennington

• Christopher D Rife and Tammy Lynn Cobb