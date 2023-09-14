Harlan County wins Pine Mountain golf title Published 10:23 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Harlan County placed three golfers in the top five to capture its second straight Pine Mountain Golf Conference title, shooting a combined score of 340 in the two-day tournament that ended Wednesday at the Wasioto Winds course In Pineville.

Brayden Casolari finished with a 76, shooting 38 each day, to claim medalist honors. Cole Cornett was third with a 79, and Alex Creech was fifth at 84. Zayden Casolari, with a 101, and Mason Himes, with a 102, rounded out the HCHS contingent.

Harlan senior Aiden Johnson placed second with a 78. Kevin Thomas Lee, also of Harlan, shot a 120.

Bell County was the runner up in the team competition with a 365, led by Brayden Saylor with an 87 to place to sixth. Austin Goodin was one stroke back with an 88, followed by Gunnar Sans with a 93, Logan Stepp with a 97 and Jackson Walters with a 104.

Knox Central was third with a 394, led by Trevor Smith and Logan Edmondson, who each shot a 93 to tie for eighth.

Middlesboro’s Garrison Warren placed fourth with an 81. Isaac Harris shot a 105.

Harlan County was also represented at the tournament by Tristan Cooper, (105), Sebastian Mosley (117), Carson Osborne, (110) and Caiden Jackson (111).