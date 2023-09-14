Harlan County wins Pine Mountain golf title

Published 10:23 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

By Special to The Middlesboro News

The all-conference first team selections in the Pine Mountain Golf Conference include, from left, Middlesboro’s Garrison Warren, Harlan County’s Alex Creech and Brayden Casolari, Harlan’s Aiden Johnson and Harlan County’s Cole Cornett.

Harlan County placed three golfers in the top five to capture its second straight Pine Mountain Golf Conference title, shooting a combined score of 340 in the two-day tournament that ended Wednesday at the Wasioto Winds course In Pineville.

Brayden Casolari finished with a 76, shooting 38 each day, to claim medalist honors. Cole Cornett was third with a 79, and Alex Creech was fifth at 84. Zayden Casolari, with a 101, and Mason Himes, with a 102, rounded out the HCHS contingent.

Harlan senior Aiden Johnson placed second with a 78. Kevin Thomas Lee, also of Harlan, shot a 120.

Bell County was the runner up in the team competition with a 365, led by Brayden Saylor with an 87 to place to sixth. Austin Goodin was one stroke back with an 88, followed by Gunnar Sans with a 93, Logan Stepp with a 97 and Jackson Walters with a 104.

Knox Central was third with a 394, led by Trevor Smith and Logan Edmondson, who each shot a 93 to tie for eighth.

Middlesboro’s Garrison Warren placed fourth with an 81. Isaac Harris shot a 105.

Harlan County was also represented at the tournament by Tristan Cooper, (105), Sebastian Mosley (117), Carson Osborne, (110) and  Caiden Jackson (111).

More Sports

Bell County stays perfect with sweep of Harlan

Coen released from UK hospital

Lady Lions fall in 13th Region All ‘A’ finals

Bell netters beat Knox Central, Barbourville

Print Article