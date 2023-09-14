Bell County stays perfect with sweep of Harlan

Published 10:24 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

By Special to The Middlesboro News

Kairi Lamb passes the ball during Bell County’s win Tuesday over Harlan. Photo by Scott Warren

Bell County ran its district record to 4-0 with a 25-8, 25-9, 25-11 win Tuesday over visiting Harlan.

Gracie Jo Wilder led the Lady Cats with 22 kills, five service aces, three digs, one block and one assist. Emma Winkler added 16 assists, three aces and two digs. Kairi Lamb contributed 10 kills, seven aces, four blocks and two digs. Michaelyn Dye added five aces, two kills and two digs. Nevaeh Allen had six assists, one ace and one dig.

The 18-6 Lady Cats travel to Lynn Camp on Monday and then to Harlan County on Tuesday for a district showdown.

