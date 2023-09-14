Animal Urgent Care opens in Middlesboro Published 10:45 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

By Jordan Brooks

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

Animal Urgent Care Tri-State, the region’s first urgent care for animals, recently opened its doors in Middlesboro and is now ready to serve the community.

Animal Urgent Care is located at 1521 E. Cumberland Ave, and is a full service veterinary hospital covering routine care, urgent needs, and emergencies.

The business aims to provide quality, convenient and compassionate care. According to Shala Ramsey with AUC, those who work at the clinic believe this should be available to everyone regardless if you live in rural areas.

“We understand the hardship of having to travel long distances to get the care our pets desperately need,” said Ramsey. “The people and the pets of this region deserve it,”

According to Ramsey, AUC can do everything from routine care to advanced emergencies. AUC has the capacity to get clients in, the same day for urgent needs when you may not be able to get into your primary veterinarian. AUC also has advanced diagnostic lab work, digital x-ray, digital dental x-ray, digital ultrasound, and is the only vet clinic in the region with an endoscope. Lastly, AUC has extended hours through the week and the weekend to help clients avoid the long trip to Richmond or Knoxville, for the after hours need.

“Currently we provide care to all companion animals,” said Ramsey. “We are also well aware of the need for large animal care in our region.”

Animal Urgent Care currently has three doctors and 12 support staff members, who are able to provide all preventive care to your pets.

AUC is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday 12 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

AUC’s grand opening is Sept.16, and everyone is invited to join them for their ribbon cutting on Sept. 15 at noon.