Lady Lions fall in 13th Region All ‘A’ finals Published 2:32 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

NEWS REPORT

Pineville fell one win short of the 13th Region All “A” Classic title on Saturday at Lynn Camp, claiming a forfeit win over Middlesboro in the opening round, then defeating Red Bird 25-14, 25-20 in the semifinals before falling in three sets to Williamsburg in the finals.

“We came up short, but I’m so incredibly proud of our team. We took an excellent Williamsburg team to three and proved to everyone why we deserve to be in the conversation for best teams in our region,” Pineville coach Samantha North said. “These girls have battled injury and sickness and just overall adversity this week, and for them to come home 13th Region runner up is an honor they absolutely deserve. Cross that first off the list. Now we have our sites set on our first ever district championship.”

Williamsburg (10-7) cruised past Oneida Baptist with a 25-10, 25-7 victory, and then met Jackson County for the third time this season and coming out with a 25-22, 19-25, 25-23 win.

Williamsburg claimed a 25-10 first set win over Pineville in the finals before the Lady Lions answered with a 25-20 victory in the second set. The Lady Yellow Jackets put the match away with a 25-11 win in the final set.

The 8-4 Lady Lions play at Harlan County on Monday.

In other action Harlan dropped a 25-15, 25-17 decision to Jackson County in the opening match of the tournament on Friday. No statistics were available for the Lady Dragons.

Harlan (1-10) will play at Knox Central on Monday and Bell County on Tuesday.

Harlan County claimed a five-set win Saturday at Rye Cove, Virginia., by a score of 25-13, 21-25, 25-18. 19-25, 15-11. No statistics were available for the 7-3 Lady Bears, who play host to Pineville on Monday and Clay County on Tuesday.