Jane Vanbeber, 84

Jane Vanbeber, age 84, of Middlesboro, KY, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, September 10, 2023. She was born on March 21, 1939 in Middlesboro, KY to the late John and Cora Howerton Collins.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Vanbeber; brothers, Steve Collins, David (Judy) Collins, George Collins, and Johnny (Betty) Collins.

She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

The family of Jane Vanbeber will receive friends on Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Reverend Keith Medley and Reverend Tracy Nealy presiding. Music will be provided by Alvie Cunningham.

At the conclusion of the funeral service, family and friends will travel in procession to Oakview Cemetery, Middlesboro, KY, where graveside services will be held.

Online register book and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.

All services for Jane Vanbeber are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY.