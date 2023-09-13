Coen released from UK hospital Published 3:08 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

KENTUCKY TODAY

Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen was released from UK Chandler Hospital on Tuesday.

Coen, 37, spent two days under the care of medical professionals following a medical episode on Sunday. He was originally scheduled to be discharged Monday but stayed an extra day as a precaution.

“My family and I thank you for all the support and prayers these past couple of days,” he said in a social media post. “The (Big Blue Nation) community is truly amazing. I’m doing much better (and) thankful for the care I received at UK Chandler Hospital and can’t wait to see you Saturday at Kroger Field.”

It’s not known if Coen, in his second stint with the Wildcats, will coach in the team’s contest against Akron set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field although his comments suggest it is a possibility.