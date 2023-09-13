Coen released from UK hospital

Published 3:08 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By Keith Taylor

UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen was released Tuesday after being hospitalized due to a medical emergency. Kentucky Today photo by Keith Taylor

KENTUCKY TODAY

Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen was released from UK Chandler Hospital on Tuesday.

Coen, 37, spent two days under the care of medical professionals following a medical episode on Sunday. He was originally scheduled to be discharged Monday but stayed an extra day as a precaution.

“My family and I thank you for all the support and prayers these past couple of days,” he said in a social media post. “The (Big Blue Nation) community is truly amazing. I’m doing much better (and) thankful for the care I received at UK Chandler Hospital and can’t wait to see you Saturday at Kroger Field.”

It’s not known if Coen, in his second stint with the Wildcats, will coach in the team’s contest against Akron set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field although his comments suggest it is a possibility.

More Sports

Lady Lions fall in 13th Region All ‘A’ finals

Bell netters beat Knox Central, Barbourville

Bobcats take second in meet at Somerset Christian

Kidd won 2 titles, finished second twice at EKU

Print Article