Bell netters beat Knox Central, Barbourville Published 2:31 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By Hayden Canady

Contributing Writer

Bell County defeated Knox Central 25-21, 25-14, 32-30 and Barbourville 25-18, 25-20, 25-10 in volleyball action last week.

Against Knox Central, the Lady Cats were led by Mikalya Wilder, who contributed 18 kills and 14 digs. Kairi Lamb and Emma Winkler also came up big for Bell, with Lamb contributing 18 kills, and Winkler adding 18 assists.

In the game against Barbourville, Bell was once again led by Wilder with 21 kills and 11 digs. Winkler added 20 assists and 11 digs, Lamb added nine kills, and Nevaeh Allen added nine assists.

Bell County split six matches over the weekend in the Rocky Top Classic at Sevierville, Tenn. The Lady Cats defeated Northeast Clarksville, Tenn., Lebanon, Tenn. and Tallulah Falls, Ga. Bell lost to Summertown, Tenn., Holly Pond, Ala. and Dickson County, Tenn.

The 17-6 Lady Cats play host to Harlan on Tuesday in their only match this week.

