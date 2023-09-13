Beatrice Overton Partin, 102 Published 11:08 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Beatrice Overton Partin, age 102, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 9, 2023. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 30, 1921, in Chenoa, Kentucky to the late Matthew and Nancy Partin Overton. She spent her life as a homemaker, caring for her husband and nine children. She was a woman of strong faith, who was a member of the Davisburg Holiness Church, Chenoa, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Clay Partin and her sons, W. Thomas Partin, Rolly Partin, Harold Partin, Earl M. Partin, Ronnie M. Partin, and Michael R. Partin.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Georgia Faye Partin and sons, Jerry Wayne Partin and Larry Glenn Partin as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family of Beatrice Overton Partin will receive friends on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend David Jackson and Reverend Phillip Jackson presiding. Music will be provided by David Asher. Following the funeral service, family and friends will travel in procession to the John A. Partin Cemetery, Frakes, KY, where Beatrice will be laid to rest.

