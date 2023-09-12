EMBH welcomes Kelly Milburn Ramos Published 4:06 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

NEWS REPORT

Ephraim McDowell Behavioral Health welcomes Kelly Milburn Ramos, PMHNP. Kelly has joined the practice with Dr. Stuart Larson, Lee Ann Hunt, LCSW, Samantha Goodlett, PMHNP, Teresa McIlvoy, PMHNP, and James Stewart, CSW.

Ramos is board-certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with a focus in psychiatric/mental health across the lifespan. She has a special interest in mental health prevention and promotion. She is an advocate of preventative education to help reduce the stigma of mental health. She also has a profound interest in the future of oncology behavioral health and being able to integrate her passion and experience in oncology to help the emotional and mental health needs of patients and their families.

Ramos lives in Danville with her husband Jose, son Braylon and their dog Millie. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, swimming, and spending time with her family and friends. She is excited to stay in her hometown and practice.

Ephraim McDowell Behavioral Health is located at 120 Daniel Drive in Danville. Ramos is accepting new patients, and appointments may be scheduled now by calling (859) 239-5570.