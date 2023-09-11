UK’s Coen recovering at UK hospital Published 4:05 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

KENTUCKY TODAY

Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen is recovering at UK Chandler Hospital following a medical episode at 12:40 p.m. today while working at the UK football offices on campus.

Coen is currently in good condition at UK Chandler Hospital and is being monitored by doctors at the facility. He is expected to be released on Monday.

“Out of respect for his privacy and that of his family, we will have no additional comment at this time,” the university said in a release.

Coen, 37, previously served as Kentucky offensive coordinator for the 2021 season and returned to UK in January after one season as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Eastern Kentucky 28-17 Saturday at Kroger Field.