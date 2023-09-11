Balanced attack helps Wildcats win shootout in Middlesboro Published 4:29 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Brady Bentley and Brett Sturgill each topped the century mark on the ground and senior quarterback Russ Osborne passed for 277 yards and three touchdowns as Shelby Valley rolled to a 50-28 win Friday at Middlesboro.

Bentley ran for 109 yards and one touchdown while Sturgill added 108 yards and two touchdowns as part of a 241-yard rushing performance. Osborne was just as effective through the air as he completed 15 of 20 passes.

Middlesboro senior quarterback Cayden Grigsby did his best to keep the Jackets in the game, completing 17 of 22 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns, but the Jackets were limited to only 94 yards on the ground. Rylee Foster gained 36 yards and Grigsby added 35.

Tristan Hatfield led the Middlesboro defense with 12 tackles, one more than Vincent Smith.

The game was a rematch of last year’s second-round playoff game that Shelby Valley won 28-21 at home.

The 2-2 Jackets are open next week before beginning their district schedule on Sept. 22 at home against Lynn Camp.